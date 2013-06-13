* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises further after Finance Minister Chidambaram desists from any big-bang announcement to stem rupee fall. * The 10-year yield is up 5 basis points at 7.34 percent. * Chidambaram says despite shrinking yield differential with US, India remains one of the most attractive markets. * Dealers now focused on the central bank's rate meet on Monday, when it is likely to hold rates. * No immediate impact of news of hike in foreign investment limit by $5 billion as current limits remain unutilised and foreign funds have been heavy sellers of Indian debt. * India's capital markets regulator on Wednesday raised the investment limits for foreign investors in government debt by $5 billion to $30 billion, but only long-term funds will be able to buy into that increased limit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)