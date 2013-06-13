* USD/INR trading at 58.13/14 per dollar, off the day's high of 58.56, but still stronger than its Wednesday's close of 57.79/80 on profit-taking and as some exporters step in to sell the greenback at higher levels. * Traders say some recovery in the domestic share market also hurting the pair. Local shares trading down around 1 percent, recovering from a fall of as much as 1.45 percent. * The market, however, is largely disappointed due to the lack of any specific measures being announced by the finance minister at the press conference earlier in the day. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 58.00 to 58.40 range rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)