* Titan Industries Ltd's shares may find resistance at 230 rupees as the outstanding positions in strike call options at 220 and 230 have surged, dealers say. * While June call options at 220 rupees have added 456,000 outstanding positions in shares over the last two days, call options at 230 rupees have seen additional positions of 271,000. * Titan shares were up 4.1 percent at 0949 GMT after Wednesday's slump of 13.76 percent on concerns about recent measures to curb gold imports was seen as overdone. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)