* India's OIS rate off highs but still up on day. The one-year rate 1 bp higher at 7.25 pct after rising to 7.28 pct in trade. * The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is flat at 7.03 pct, off highs of 7.06 pct. * Some easing of US Treasury yields in late trading help OIS rates ease, dealers say. * Dealers now awaiting May headline inflation data due Friday which is the last crucial data before the central bank's rate meet on Monday. * A Reuters poll shows 28 out of 38 analysts expects RBI to hold rates. * For RBI policy preview, see (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)