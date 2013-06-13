* India's overnight cash rates at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with their close of 7.20/7.25 percent on Wednesday, but demand for funds from the central bank's repo window continues to fall. * Banks borrow only 449.85 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window against 536.20 billion rupees on Wednesday. * Traders expect cash to tighten next week as corporates pay their quarterly advance taxes, however rates are unlikely to rise much above the repo rate, they add. * The central bank will also hold its mid-quarter monetary policy review on June 17. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)