BANGALORE, June 13The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38000 ICS-201(B22mm) 38900 ICS-102(B22mm) 28000 ICS-103(23mm) 31100 ICS-104(24mm) 35000 ICS-202(26mm) 39000 ICS-105(26mm) 35500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36800 ICS-105(27mm) 39500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36800 ICS-105MMA(27) 38100 ICS-105PHR(28) 39900 ICS-105(28mm) 39700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39400 ICS-105(29mm) 39800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39700 ICS-105(30mm) 40300 ICS-105(31mm) 40800 ICS-106(32mm) 42100 ICS-107(34mm) 49500