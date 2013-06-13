BRIEF-India's Sunil Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5 million rupees versus profit 8.5 million rupees year ago
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 876 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 10.89 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qvy1hZ) Further company coverage: