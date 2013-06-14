* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.75 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.18 percent higher. * Asian shares recovered from multi-month lows on Friday, as a rebound in U.S. equities on the back of upbeat economic data calmed nerves after a bruising selloff in global markets, but investors remained cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for May around 0630 GMT, which is the last crucial data before the central bank's rate meet on Monday. * India's headline inflation probably held near the central bank's comfort level of 5 percent last month, giving it room to ease policy, as commodity, food and fuel costs remained moderate, a Reuters poll found. * Traders eye Apollo Tyres Ltd's press conference in New Delhi at 0730 GMT as shares of the company fell 25.5 percent after a $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co raised concerns about the company's debt. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)