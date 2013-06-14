* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.75
percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 1.18 percent higher.
* Asian shares recovered from multi-month lows on Friday, as a
rebound in U.S. equities on the back of upbeat economic data
calmed nerves after a bruising selloff in global markets, but
investors remained cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve
policy meeting.
* India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for
May around 0630 GMT, which is the last crucial data before the
central bank's rate meet on Monday.
* India's headline inflation probably held near the central
bank's comfort level of 5 percent last month, giving it room to
ease policy, as commodity, food and fuel costs remained
moderate, a Reuters poll found.
* Traders eye Apollo Tyres Ltd's press conference in
New Delhi at 0730 GMT as shares of the company fell 25.5 percent
after a $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber
Co raised concerns about the company's debt.
