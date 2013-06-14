* USD/INR is expected to edge lower at open versus its close of 57.98/99 on Thursday, tracking gains in the Nifty futures traded in Singapore and other Asian currencies. * Traders say the pair may start between 57.75-80 levels and hold in a 57.60 to 58.20 range during the session. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see. Nifty futures trading up 0.7 percent. * Asian shares recovered from multi-month lows on Friday, as a rebound in U.S. equities on the back of upbeat economic data calmed nerves after a bruising selloff in global markets, but investors remained cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. * Traders will also await the wholesale price based inflation data, the last key data set to be released ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)