* Indian federal bonds will likely tread water ahead of the release of headline inflation data around 0630 GMT, which will likely be the last critical data before Monday's rate meet. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.33 pct, up 4 bps. * Yields will likely be biased up as the central bank is unlikely to cut rates as the recent sharp rupee fall has sparked renewed concern about the current account deficit. * India's headline inflation probably held near the central bank's comfort level of 5 percent last month, a Reuters poll found. * RBI likely to keep rates on hold on Monday, a large majority polled by Reuters showed. * Brent crude oil rose on Thursday, tracing gains in U.S. equities in late-session trading after U.S. data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales and a fall in weekly jobless claims. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)