* Indian federal bond yields ease as rupee opens stronger, U.S. Treasury debt prices higher. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.32 percent. * The rupee opened stronger, tracking gains in most other Asian peers and a slight recovery in Asian share markets. * However, yields will likely be biased up as the central bank is unlikely to cut rates as the recent sharp rupee fall has sparked renewed concern about the current account deficit. * India's headline inflation probably held near the central bank's comfort level of 5 percent last month, a Reuters poll found. * The RBI likely to keep rates on hold on Monday, a large majority polled by Reuters showed. * Brent crude oil rose on Thursday, tracing gains in U.S. equities in late-session trading after U.S. data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales and a fall in weekly jobless claims. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)