* Shares in India's Reliance Industries Ltd gain 1.7
percent after its KG-D6 block partner Niko Resources Ltd
said its proved reserves increased by 160 percent, and
that a recent gas discovery in the D6 block off India's east
coast could add significantly to future reserves.
* Reliance Industries is the operator of the block with a 60
percent stake. BP Plc holds 30 percent and Niko the rest.
* The Canadian oil and natural gas producer said in May it made
a significant gas discovery, along with its partners, in the
KG-D6 block off India's east coast.
* Niko shares also rose as much as 13 percent in morning trading
on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
