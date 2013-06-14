* Shares in India's Reliance Industries Ltd gain 1.7 percent after its KG-D6 block partner Niko Resources Ltd said its proved reserves increased by 160 percent, and that a recent gas discovery in the D6 block off India's east coast could add significantly to future reserves. * Reliance Industries is the operator of the block with a 60 percent stake. BP Plc holds 30 percent and Niko the rest. * The Canadian oil and natural gas producer said in May it made a significant gas discovery, along with its partners, in the KG-D6 block off India's east coast. * Niko shares also rose as much as 13 percent in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)