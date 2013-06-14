* Indian main BSE index gains 1.1 percent while the
broader NSE index advances 1.11 percent, on-track to
snap a three-day losing streak.
* Asian shares recovered from multi-month lows on Friday, as a
rebound in U.S. equities on the back of upbeat economic data
calmed nerves after a bruising selloff in global markets.
* Shares in India's Reliance Industries Ltd gain 1.5
percent after its KG-D6 block partner Niko Resources Ltd
said its proved reserves increased by 160 percent, and
that a recent gas discovery in the D6 block off India's east
coast could add significantly to future reserves.
* Tata Motors Ltd gains 3.2 percent ahead of unit
Jaguar Land Rover Ltd global wholesale numbers
expected later in the day.
* Tata Coffee Ltd climbs 8 percent on value buying
after falling 25 percent decline in the previous two sessions.
* India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for
May around 0630 GMT, which is the last crucial data before the
central bank's rate meet on Monday.
