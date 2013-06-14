* Indian main BSE index gains 1.1 percent while the broader NSE index advances 1.11 percent, on-track to snap a three-day losing streak. * Asian shares recovered from multi-month lows on Friday, as a rebound in U.S. equities on the back of upbeat economic data calmed nerves after a bruising selloff in global markets. * Shares in India's Reliance Industries Ltd gain 1.5 percent after its KG-D6 block partner Niko Resources Ltd said its proved reserves increased by 160 percent, and that a recent gas discovery in the D6 block off India's east coast could add significantly to future reserves. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 3.2 percent ahead of unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd global wholesale numbers expected later in the day. * Tata Coffee Ltd climbs 8 percent on value buying after falling 25 percent decline in the previous two sessions. * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for May around 0630 GMT, which is the last crucial data before the central bank's rate meet on Monday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)