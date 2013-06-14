* Shares in Apollo Tyres Ltd fall 1.7 percent,
reversing earlier gains of as much as 6.2 percent, as selling
resumed on continued concerns about debt levels after its
announcement this week of a $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.
* Apollo shares fell 25.5 percent in the previous session, after
announcing the deal after market close on Wednesday.
* Apollo will fully fund the purchase through new debt, raising
the post-acquisition leverage for the combined entity to 3.8
times net debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) from 1.4 times now, according to
analysts' estimates.
* Apollo Tyres is holding a news conference on the deal at 0730
GMT.
* A slew of brokerages including Kotak Institutional Equities
downgraded Apollo's stock on Friday citing risks from the
leverage involved.
* "Even as the Cooper acquisition will be EPS accretive in year
one itself, given the inherent margin volatility in the tire
business and the leverage involved, the transaction clearly
involves excessive risk," Kotak said in a note on Friday.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)