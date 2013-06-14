* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares up 3.9 percent on
value buying after falling about 8 percent in the last five
sessions.
* Traders also say the yen looks overbought versus the
dollar in the short term and therefore may weaken, generating a
tactical buy call on Maruti.
* A weak yen ensures cheaper imports of parts and a smaller
royalty payment to its parent Suzuki Motor Corp.
* The dollar remained sluggish against the yen on Friday, but
gained a foothold above 95 after plunging to a two-month trough
in the previous session, thanks to a bounce in Japanese stocks
and bids by exporters.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)