* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares up 3.9 percent on value buying after falling about 8 percent in the last five sessions. * Traders also say the yen looks overbought versus the dollar in the short term and therefore may weaken, generating a tactical buy call on Maruti. * A weak yen ensures cheaper imports of parts and a smaller royalty payment to its parent Suzuki Motor Corp. * The dollar remained sluggish against the yen on Friday, but gained a foothold above 95 after plunging to a two-month trough in the previous session, thanks to a bounce in Japanese stocks and bids by exporters. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)