* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to 7.30 percent after May headline inflation came in slightly below estimates, although traders say the Reserve Bank of India is still expected to keep rates on hold on Monday as consumer inflation remains high while the rupee has slumped. * India's headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier. * However, bond dealers are hoping RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao may sound slightly less hawkish in his outlook. * The rupee's recovery on Friday helping bond sentiments. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)