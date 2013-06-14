* USD/INR extends losses after headline inflation eases further, holding out some hopes for a rate cut, say dealers. The pair is at 57.64/65, off 57.93 highs, versus 57.98/99 Thursday close. * Local stocks extend gains, up 1.6 percent. * India's headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier. * Exporters selling to take advantage of better rates, dealers add. * A Reuters poll, however, showed that a majority expect RBI to hold rates on Monday. * USD/INR up 1 pct for week, heading for a sixth straight week of gains. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)