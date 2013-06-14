* India's OIS rates ease after headline inflation showed continued easing, raising some hopes of a rate cut. * The one-year rate is down 3 bp at 7.21 pct, coming off a session high of 7.27 pct. * The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is down 5 bps at 6.96 pct. * Shorter-end OIS has seen good receiving interest in recent sessions on easing liquidity and encouraging WPI figures. But the long-end remains cautious ahead of policy on future rate outlook. * The absence of rate cut on Monday would push up OIS rates as an immediate measure. But rates may be capped as inflation is likely to remain subdued going ahead, dealers say. * A Reuters poll shows 28 out of 38 analysts expect RBI to hold rates. * For RBI policy preview, see (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)