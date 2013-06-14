June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg-Forderbank

(L-Bank)

Guarantor Baden-Wurttemberg, Land Of

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date September 14, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp

Payment Date June 20, 2013

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.1 billion

when fungible

ISIN XS0945671732

Temp ISIN XS0903255312

