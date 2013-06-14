June 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 5.50 pct

Reoffer price 96.573

Payment Date June 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBCCM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling, 0.25 M&U)

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 425 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0858481194

Data supplied by International Insider.