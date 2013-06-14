* Indian debt and foreign exchange markets will be range-bound until the central bank's monetary policy review due at 0530 GMT on Monday, while they also track global movements after a sell-off in emerging markets. * A tumbling rupee and pressure on the current account deficit are likely to prevent the Reserve Bank of India from cutting rates despite softening inflation and decade-low economic growth, a Reuters poll shows. * Traders say the rupee will continue to see some support until the policy review and is expected to hold in a range of 57.20 to 58.20 until the policy after hitting a record low of 58.98 on Tuesday. * But movements in the dollar could make the rupee vulnerable to falls towards 60, especially with the Fed expected to announce its policy on Wednesday where it may give a clearer indication of when and by how much it plans to unwind its bond purchases. * The 10-year bond yield is moving in a range of 7.26 to 7.33 percent until the policy decision. * Some traders have built up bets there may be a rate cut on Monday following the slightly larger-than-expected easing in May wholesale price-based inflation, though broadly the market is positioned for a no change, traders say. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: RBI monetary policy decision due at 0530 GMT Mon/Tues: May trade data* Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data * There is no fixed data for the release of this data but is usually released between the 11th to 18th of each month. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)