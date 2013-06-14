* India's three-day cash rate at 7.10/7.15 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent as cash conditions in the banking system ease on the back of some government spending. * Indian state oil marketing companies are expected to have received a first tranche of about 70 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) as part of a cash subsidy payout for the January-March period, two officials at state-owned oil companies told Reuters earlier this week. * These funds were supposed to have entered the system on Tuesday and are expected to have remained in the system helping the cash deficit ease. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's morning repo window dropped to 443.15 billion rupees from a total 449.85 billion rupees on Friday. * Traders said the finance minister's message to ministries to spend the allocated funds in the first half of the year instead of the second half may also be helping the liquidity situation. * Cash conditions, however, may tighten again next week as outflows are seen towards quarterly advance taxes. However, the call money rate is seen rising a maximum 15-25 basis points above the repo rate. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)