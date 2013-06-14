* Investors are now looking at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Monday at 0530 GMT as the next key trigger, along with movements in global markets. * Although most analysts expect the central bank to keep rates on hold, an outside chance was seen after headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier. * U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook on its bond buying programme and the pace of foreign institutional investment flows would also be key in determining the direction of the market next week. * Fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin reducing its bond buying later in the year have fuelled a selloff in global markets this week, which has bruised stocks, bonds, emerging market assets and the dollar alike. * FIIs have been net sellers of Indian shares for the previous three consecutive session, totalling 24.19 billion rupees ($416.78 million) so far, as per regulatory and exchange data. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: RBI monetary policy decision due at 0530 GMT Wed: U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)