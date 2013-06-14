* Investors are now looking at the Reserve Bank of India's
policy review on Monday at 0530 GMT as the next key trigger,
along with movements in global markets.
* Although most analysts expect the central bank to keep rates
on hold, an outside chance was seen after headline inflation
slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a
year earlier.
* U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook on its bond buying programme
and the pace of foreign institutional investment flows would
also be key in determining the direction of the market next
week.
* Fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin reducing its bond
buying later in the year have fuelled a selloff in global
markets this week, which has bruised stocks, bonds, emerging
market assets and the dollar alike.
* FIIs have been net sellers of Indian shares for the previous
three consecutive session, totalling 24.19 billion rupees
($416.78 million) so far, as per regulatory and exchange data.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: RBI monetary policy decision due at 0530 GMT
Wed: U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)
announces decision on interest rates.
