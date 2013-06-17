(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Neil Unmack

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world’s oldest bank is limping into the 21st century. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s (BMPS.MI) stock jumped after the Italian bank proposed removing the voting rules favouring the foundation that is currently its majority owner. The move will help the stricken lender to attract new capital. All it needs now is a buyer.

Quite how long MPS would remain the world’s oldest bank has been up in the air since its disastrous 2007 takeover of Banca Antonveneta and losses from dodgy derivatives forced it to take a total of 4 billion euros in state bailouts. During that agony, the bank’s largest shareholder, the charitable foundation of Siena, clung to control, despite having to sell shares to repay debt. It risks dilution when the bank starts repaying state aid. MPS’s management was already planning a one billion euro capital raise over the next three years. It may double that amount, due to a sickly Italian economy, according to Reuters. Extra cash could also help unwind the two controversial derivative transactions, nicknamed Alexandria and Santorini, which are an eyesore for a bank propped up with state money.

MPS stood no chance of raising capital without refining an archaic governance limiting the voting rights of ordinary shareholders - excluding the foundation - to 4 percent. Changing the rules will be highly controversial in Siena. The foundation only recently changed its statute to tweak a clause that forced it to keep MPS headquartered in the medieval Tuscan town. The European Commission - which must still approve the state aid - may leave it with little choice. If the 2 billion euro capital increase was to proceed at current prices, it could find its stake shrivel to less than 15 percent from the current 33 percent.

The last remaining question is who will stump up 2 billion euros. MPS is arguably cheap, trading at 0.4 times book value, compared with the average of 0.8 times in the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index. A patient investor could sell out to a foreign buyer in a potential wave of banking mergers that may come at a later stage with the euro zone’s banking union. However, given Italy’s ailing economy, compounded by a weak government able to do little to boost growth, any investor will also need a big dose of optimism.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) said it would call an extraordinary shareholder meeting on July 18 and 19, at which shareholders will be asked to vote on proposals to modify the bank’s statutes, including eliminating rules preventing shareholders from having a voting stake above 4 percent. The voting threshold does not apply to the bank’s majority shareholder the Fondazione Monte di Paschi di Siena, which owns 33 percent.

- The bank’s management is also planning to double a potential capital raise to 2 billion euros, Reuters reported on June 13.

- MPS shares rose nearly four percent in early trading on June 14.

- Reuters: Capital hike and voting rights plan lifts Monte Paschi [ID:nL5N0EQ0OO]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [UNMACK/]

(Editing by Pierre Briançon and David Evans)

((neil.unmack@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: neil.unmack.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS MONTEPASCHI/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.