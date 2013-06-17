* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.03 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.45 percent higher. * Asian shares inched lower and the dollar remained defensive on Monday as investors settled in to wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome later in the week - and some long-awaited clarity on its intentions for monetary stimulus. * Investors are now looking at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Monday at 0530 GMT as the next key trigger, along with movements in global markets. * Although most analysts expect the central bank to keep rates on hold, an outside chance was seen after headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier. * Flows also remain key as foreign institutional investors have been net sellers of Indian shares for the previous three consecutive sessions, totalling 27.26 billion rupees so far, as per regulatory and exchange data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)