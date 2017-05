* USD/INR is expected to open steady ahead of the central bank's rate decision at 0530 GMT. The pair closed at 57.5150/5250 on Friday. * Asian currencies mostly steady against the dollar. Nifty futures trading up 0.07 percent. * A surprise rate cut will lead to gains in INR via a stock market rally. * However, most analysts expect RBI to hold rates on still high retail inflation and a recent sharp INR fall, which has renewed current account deficit concerns. * The yen held near a two-month high against the dollar and euro in early Asian trade on Monday, getting the week off to a subdued start as investors await more clarity on the Federal Reserve's next step. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)