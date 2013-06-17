TOKYO, June 17 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd
, Japan's top construction steel maker, will keep
prices of key products unchanged in July for the fourth straight
month amid rising supply from China and inventory adjustment at
home.
The pricing strategy of Tokyo Steel is closely watched by
Asian rivals such as Korea's POSCO and Hyundai Steel
Co and China's Baosteel, which aim to
boost exports to Japan.
Prices of H-shaped beams, for instance, will be kept at
74,000 yen ($780) per tonne, the Japanese company said on
Monday. It last raised prices of the product by 4.2 percent in
February for March delivery.
Steel product prices have been under pressure from high
crude steel output by Chinese makers, managing director Kiyoshi
Imamura told reporters.
Output of steel products in China rose 11.3 percent in May
over a year earlier to 91.2 million tonnes, the National
Statistical Bureau said earlier this month.
"We still can't see where the Asian market is bottoming
out," Imamura said.
Also, Japanese market is facing an inventories adjustment as
there was too much supply in April and May with expectations
that fiscal and monetary stimulus, known as "Abenomics", would
help boost demand for steel products, he said.
"We have not seen a clear increase in demand for steel
products yet. It looks that the inventory adjustment in Japan
will continue in July and August," he added.
($1 = 94.5850 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)