BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in India's Tata Motors Ltd fall 1.1 percent after unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd's (JLR) May sales came below analysts expectations, dealers said. * The company said in a statement on Sunday that global wholesales of its JLR unit, which Tata purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 31,210 in the month, a rise of 3.7 percent from a year ago. * "Sales have been below expectation mainly due to lower Land Rover volumes. April-June is a slower period historically," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage house. * Tata's overall global wholesale vehicle sales fell an annual 17.5 percent in May. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.