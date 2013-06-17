* Shares in India's Tata Motors Ltd fall 1.1 percent after unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd's (JLR) May sales came below analysts expectations, dealers said. * The company said in a statement on Sunday that global wholesales of its JLR unit, which Tata purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 31,210 in the month, a rise of 3.7 percent from a year ago. * "Sales have been below expectation mainly due to lower Land Rover volumes. April-June is a slower period historically," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage house. * Tata's overall global wholesale vehicle sales fell an annual 17.5 percent in May. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)