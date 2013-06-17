* Indian government bond yields rise on caution ahead of RBI
decision where it is widely expected to hold rates. The most
traded 8.33 pct 2026 bond yield up 1 bp at 7.50
pct.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield yet to be
traded.
* INR also trading weak on policy caution.
* Most analysts expect the RBI to keep rates on hold.
* Dealers say yields may rise in immediate reaction if RBI
holds, but key will be the policy outlook in such a case.
* A surprise RBI rate cut will lead to a rally in bonds with
yields sharply dropping.
* India's headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month
in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier.
* India's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan tells CNN-IBN
news channel that CPI inflation needs to ease a bit more, which
will give RBI more room over time to cut rates.
* Comments further suggest that the government is also not
expecting a rate cut at Monday meet.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)