* Indian government bond yields rise on caution ahead of RBI decision where it is widely expected to hold rates. The most traded 8.33 pct 2026 bond yield up 1 bp at 7.50 pct. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield yet to be traded. * INR also trading weak on policy caution. * Most analysts expect the RBI to keep rates on hold. * Dealers say yields may rise in immediate reaction if RBI holds, but key will be the policy outlook in such a case. * A surprise RBI rate cut will lead to a rally in bonds with yields sharply dropping. * India's headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier. * India's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan tells CNN-IBN news channel that CPI inflation needs to ease a bit more, which will give RBI more room over time to cut rates. * Comments further suggest that the government is also not expecting a rate cut at Monday meet. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)