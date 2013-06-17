* Indian main BSE index falls 0.05 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.13 percent lower. * Caution is seen before Reserve Bank of India's policy review later in the day. Most analysts expect the central bank to keep rates on hold. * Tata Motors Ltd fall 1.1 percent after unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd's (JLR) May sales came below analysts expectations, dealers said. * Jet Airways Ltd falls 8 percent after India's foreign investment regulator deferred a decision on Etihad Airways' planned 24 percent stake buy in the airline. * However, Mahindra Group units gain after it agreed to sell a majority stake in its auto component unit to CIE Automotive SA for about $116 million, while also buying a stake in the Spanish auto parts maker. * Mahindra Forgings Ltd gain 1.3 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shares gained 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)