* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis
point at 7.32 percent ahead of the central bank policy review
outcome.
* The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, a
Reuters poll shows.
* Dealers say yields may rise in immediate reaction if RBI
holds, but key will be the policy outlook in such a case.
* A surprise RBI rate cut will lead to a rally in bonds with
yields sharply dropping.
* India's headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month
in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier.
* India's chief economic adviser, Raghuram Rajan, tells CNN-IBN
news channel that CPI inflation needs to ease a bit more, which
will give RBI more room over time to cut rates.
* Comments further suggest the government is also not expecting
a rate cut at the Monday meet.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)