* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.32 percent ahead of the central bank policy review outcome. * The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, a Reuters poll shows. * Dealers say yields may rise in immediate reaction if RBI holds, but key will be the policy outlook in such a case. * A surprise RBI rate cut will lead to a rally in bonds with yields sharply dropping. * India's headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier. * India's chief economic adviser, Raghuram Rajan, tells CNN-IBN news channel that CPI inflation needs to ease a bit more, which will give RBI more room over time to cut rates. * Comments further suggest the government is also not expecting a rate cut at the Monday meet. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)