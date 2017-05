* USD/INR eases after rising to the day's high as RBI holds rates. The pair is at 57.77/78, after rising to 57.90 post policy, still higher than its 57.5150/5250 Friday close. * The pair's gains are, however, limited as the RBI decision was widely expected. * RBI says further easing will depend on growth, inflation and the balance of payments trajectory. * "Given the rupee's depreciation to new lows, the status quo in policy was in line with expectations," says a foreign bank dealer. * USD/INR 1-year forward at 314.25 points, off 317.75 highs on mild receiving post policy. * Dealers awaiting May trade data at 0630 GMT for next cues. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)