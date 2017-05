* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points on day at 7.26 percent on a narrower-than-anticipated trade deficit in May. * The May trade deficit widens to $20.1 billion from $17.8 billion a month ago, but is still below market estimates of between $21 billion and $22 billion, traders say. * Traders hope the latest restrictions on gold imports by the central bank and the increased import duty would further bring down gold imports in the coming months and thus the trade gap. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a 7.23 to 7.30 percent range for the rest of the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)