* Kotak institutional Equities upgrades Reliance Industries Ltd to "add" from "reduce" and raises its target price to 870 rupees from 855 rupees citing inexpensive valuations. * The brokerage says it expects Reliance to benefit from the recent improvement in global refining and petchem margins. * Kotak also says it expects an upward revision in domestic gas prices in the near term, as the Indian Cabinet will take a decision on the oil ministry's recommendations of higher gas prices by the end of June 2013. * Reliance shares were up 1.1 percent at 0941 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)