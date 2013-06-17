BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Kotak institutional Equities upgrades Reliance Industries Ltd to "add" from "reduce" and raises its target price to 870 rupees from 855 rupees citing inexpensive valuations. * The brokerage says it expects Reliance to benefit from the recent improvement in global refining and petchem margins. * Kotak also says it expects an upward revision in domestic gas prices in the near term, as the Indian Cabinet will take a decision on the oil ministry's recommendations of higher gas prices by the end of June 2013. * Reliance shares were up 1.1 percent at 0941 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.