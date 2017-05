* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at 6.93 percent, while the 1-year rate down 3 bps at 7.18 percent after a less hawkish central bank policy statement and better-than-expected trade data. * Traders say the policy statement was less hawkish than previously and leaves room for a rate cut at the July policy review. * The May trade deficit widened to $20.14 billion, less than the anticipated gap of $21-$22 billion. * India's trade deficit widened to a seven-month high in May as gold imports surged, provisional data showed on Monday, but economists expect newly announced measures to dampen demand for the precious metal in coming months and narrow the shortfall. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)