* India's one-day cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent as the cash deficit remains within manageable limits on the back of some government spending. * Indian state oil marketing companies are expected to have received a first tranche of about 70 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) as part of a cash subsidy payout for the January-March period, two officials at state-owned oil companies told Reuters last week. * These funds were supposed to have entered the system on Tuesday and are expected to have remained in the system, helping ease the cash deficit. * Banks' borrowing from repo at 713.40 billion rupees. * The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Monday as expected after cutting them in each of its previous three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to inflation as its currency is among the hardest hit amid a global emerging markets sell-off. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)