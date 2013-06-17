* India's one-day cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent
compared with Friday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent as the cash
deficit remains within manageable limits on the back of some
government spending.
* Indian state oil marketing companies are expected to have
received a first tranche of about 70 billion rupees ($1.21
billion) as part of a cash subsidy payout for the January-March
period, two officials at state-owned oil companies told Reuters
last week.
* These funds were supposed to have entered the system on
Tuesday and are expected to have remained in the system, helping
ease the cash deficit.
* Banks' borrowing from repo at 713.40 billion rupees.
* The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on
Monday as expected after cutting them in each of its previous
three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to inflation as
its currency is among the hardest hit amid a global emerging
markets sell-off.
