BRIEF-China Merchants Land says unit entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
Jun 17 Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.07
Reoffer price 100.07
Yield 1.236 pct
Payment Date June 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000BLB05L4
