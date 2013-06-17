Jun 17 Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.07

Reoffer price 100.07

Yield 1.236 pct

Payment Date June 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN DE000BLB05L4

