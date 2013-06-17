BRIEF-China Merchants Land says unit entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower AB Sagax
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (K) 500
ISIN SE0005249760
Data supplied by International Insider.
OCCUPANCY IS PLANNED FOR 1 JULY 2018.