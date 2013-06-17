June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Groupe Auchan SA

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 06, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.402

Reoffer yield 2.435 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.4bp

Over the 1.50 pct Due 2023 DBR

Payment Date June 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & Natixis

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 700 million euro

