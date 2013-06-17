Jun 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Caterpillar Financial Services Corp

Issue Amount 1.8 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date June 26, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 3.25 pct

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, BofAML, HSBC & MUS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000-500

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

