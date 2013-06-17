BRIEF-Sunac China announces acquisition of equity and debt interests in Huacheng Fuli
* Announces acquisition of equity and debt interests in Huacheng Fuli
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets PLC
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date June 21, 2015
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Yield 0.51 pct
Payment Date June 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BRL9097
* Carrum Health - received $6.5 million in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners Source text for Eikon: