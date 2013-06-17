BRIEF-Sunac China announces acquisition of equity and debt interests in Huacheng Fuli
* Announces acquisition of equity and debt interests in Huacheng Fuli
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.518
Reoffer yield 2.066 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.8bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB
& Commerzbank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
* Carrum Health - received $6.5 million in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners Source text for Eikon: