BRIEF-Carrum Health says received $6.5 mln in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners
* Carrum Health - received $6.5 million in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners Source text for Eikon:
Jun 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.971
Yield 1.006 pct
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.3bp
over the OBL#166
ISIN XS0946694055
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.675
Yield 1.911 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.8bp
over the May 2023 DBR
ISIN XS0946693834
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 26, 2018
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup,Commerzbank Danske Bank, DZ Bank,
Helaba, HSBC, RBS, SG CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
Data supplied by International Insider.
