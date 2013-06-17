BRIEF-Carrum Health says received $6.5 mln in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners
* Carrum Health - received $6.5 million in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners Source text for Eikon:
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower ICA Gruppen (publ)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 85bp
Issue price Par
ISIN SE0005280484
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.707
Reoffer yield 3.565 pct
Spread 168 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN SE0005280492
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 168bp
Issue price Par
ISIN SE0005280500
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Svenska HCM
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Carrum Health - received $6.5 million in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporate Bond Market https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898865 LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 31 (Fitch) Stronger European growth momentum and the continuation of highly issuer-friendly conditions are boosting the share of weaker credit quality bonds as investor "risk on" sentiment resumes. The conditions are ripe for another record year for EMEA corporate bond issuance, despite a prevailing negative rating