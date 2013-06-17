Fitch: Optimal Conditions Invite Weaker Quality EMEA Corp Supply

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporate Bond Market https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898865 LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 31 (Fitch) Stronger European growth momentum and the continuation of highly issuer-friendly conditions are boosting the share of weaker credit quality bonds as investor "risk on" sentiment resumes. The conditions are ripe for another record year for EMEA corporate bond issuance, despite a prevailing negative rating