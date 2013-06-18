* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to open lower as RBI to hold a uniform price-based auction on Friday. * A uniform price auction ensures that traders with higher price bids also pay the cutoff price. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on June 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. * The benchmark yield closed at 7.25 pct, down 6 bps. * Despite the absence of a rate cut, the bond market took the policy statement as less hawkish as it kept the door open for further rate cuts on data dependency. * May trade deficit, though a 7-month high, also came in below the market talk of a wider deficit. * Brent crude futures were barely changed around $105, holding not far off their strongest level in 10 weeks on mounting tensions in the Middle East, as investors remain cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)