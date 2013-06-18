* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to
open lower as RBI to hold a uniform price-based auction on
Friday.
* A uniform price auction ensures that traders with higher price
bids also pay the cutoff price.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on
June 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.
* The benchmark yield closed at 7.25 pct, down 6 bps.
* Despite the absence of a rate cut, the bond market took the
policy statement as less hawkish as it kept the door open for
further rate cuts on data dependency.
* May trade deficit, though a 7-month high, also came in below
the market talk of a wider deficit.
* Brent crude futures were barely changed around $105, holding
not far off their strongest level in 10 weeks on mounting
tensions in the Middle East, as investors remain cautious ahead
of a Federal Reserve meeting.
