* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.09 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.54 percent lower. * Asian shares slid on Tuesday as investors waited on tenterhooks for news of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's plans for its stimulus programme - with the mere suggestion of fine-tuning it enough to unnerve investors. * Investors are now keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve's outlook on its bond-buying programme on Wednesday and the pace of foreign institutional investment flows for determining the near-term direction of the market, dealers said. * Foreign institutional investors have been sellers of Indian shares for five consecutive sessions, totalling 28.95 billion rupees as per exchange and regulatory data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)