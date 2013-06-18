* USD/INR is expected to breach 58 in opening trades, tracking
weak Asian peers. The pair closed at 57.87/88 on Monday.
* Senior dealer tips 58.25-58.30 open levels and 58.10-58.70
range for the session.
* Asian currencies mostly weak against the dollar.
Nifty futures trading up 0.01 percent.
* USD/INR NDFs surge overnight, closing NY trade at 58.56-58.59.
* Local currency may find some comfort from RBI's concerns about
the impact of falling rupee on imported inflation.
* The U.S. dollar hovered above a two-month low against the yen
on Tuesday but uncertainty ahead of the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting is likely to cap further gains.
* The dollar index down 0.12 percent at 80.69.
