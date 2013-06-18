* USD/INR is expected to breach 58 in opening trades, tracking weak Asian peers. The pair closed at 57.87/88 on Monday. * Senior dealer tips 58.25-58.30 open levels and 58.10-58.70 range for the session. * Asian currencies mostly weak against the dollar. Nifty futures trading up 0.01 percent. * USD/INR NDFs surge overnight, closing NY trade at 58.56-58.59. * Local currency may find some comfort from RBI's concerns about the impact of falling rupee on imported inflation. * The U.S. dollar hovered above a two-month low against the yen on Tuesday but uncertainty ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting is likely to cap further gains. * The dollar index down 0.12 percent at 80.69. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)