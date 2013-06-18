* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
7.25 pct.
* Bond prices slightly higher as RBI to hold a uniform
price-based auction on Friday, instead of the multiple price in
recent weeks.
* A uniform price auction ensures that traders with higher price
bids also pay the cutoff price.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on
June 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.
* However, INR weakness may weigh as it makes a move again
towards record lows.
* Despite the absence of a rate cut, the bond market took the
policy statement as less hawkish as it kept the door open for
further rate cuts on data dependency.
