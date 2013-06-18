* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.25 pct. * Bond prices slightly higher as RBI to hold a uniform price-based auction on Friday, instead of the multiple price in recent weeks. * A uniform price auction ensures that traders with higher price bids also pay the cutoff price. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on June 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. * However, INR weakness may weigh as it makes a move again towards record lows. * Despite the absence of a rate cut, the bond market took the policy statement as less hawkish as it kept the door open for further rate cuts on data dependency. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)