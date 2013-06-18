* USD/INR remains elevated, not far from its record high of
58.98 hit last week. The pair is at 58.41/42 versus 57.87/88 at
Monday's local close.
* A large private corporate USD seller is capping gains for the
pair, say several dealers.
* The pair faces resistance at 58.42, which, if it holds good,
may result in a downmove to 58.05 levels, says a senior trader
with a foreign bank.
* Local stocks down 0.4 percent, in line with MSCI ex-Japan
index losses.
* USD/INR NDFs surge overnight, closing NY trade at 58.56-58.59.
* The local currency may find some comfort from RBI's concerns
about the impact of the falling rupee on imported inflation.
* The U.S. dollar hovered above a two-month low against the yen
on Tuesday but uncertainty ahead of the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting is likely to cap further gains.
