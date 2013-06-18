* Telecom shares gain after the new roaming regulations are seen as less stringent than expected and with a negligible financial impact, dealers say. * Idea Cellular Ltd is up 1.4 percent, Bharti Airtel Ltd gains 0.8 percent, while Reliance Communications Ltd rises 3.6 percent. * "More importantly, this development is another indicator of increasing rationality in the sector, both at the regulatory as well as competitive level," said Kotak Institutional equities in a report. * India's telecoms regulator on Monday said it would allow carriers to offer free nationwide mobile roaming to subscribers for a fixed fee from July 1, in a partial relief to operators, some of whom had opposed a proposal to completely abolish roaming charges. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)