* Nomura recommends swap flatteners as tight liquidity and reluctant approach by the RBI make carry consideration important for end-swap rates. * Flatteners provide a receiving bias in the belly of the curve, making sense in the current environment when monetary expectations are intact amid low growth environment, the investment bank said in a note. * The RBI has maintained its data-dependant stance with monetary easing bias in future, the note says. * The swap curve is now pricing in 50 bps rate cut in the next one year, with a 25 bps cut in one of the next two meetings. * India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 6.95 percent, while the 1-year rate unchanged at 7.19 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)